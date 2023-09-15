Foster Real Estate Report: It’s fall y’all

Like many of you, fall is my favorite season. The leaves are turning, pumpkin patches galore, mum flowers, warm apple cider and football.

What we may not always love is working on our house. Here are some items to tackle before the big holiday season. Get your pumpkin spice latte brewing, light your candle, and queue the latest Hallmark movie.

HVAC tune-up

Call your favorite HVAC technician and have them tune up your furnace. This service will ensure that your furnace is ready for the colder days. Comfort is key in the fall season. Replace your furnace filter if you haven’t done so already. This will also help with the life of your furnace and helps lower your utility bills.