Foster Real Estate Report: It’s fall y’all

Maggie Foster is your Johnson County Real Estate expert.
Like many of you, fall is my favorite season. The leaves are turning, pumpkin patches galore, mum flowers, warm apple cider and football.
What we may not always love is working on our house. Here are some items to tackle before the big holiday season. Get your pumpkin spice latte brewing, light your candle, and queue the latest Hallmark movie.
HVAC tune-up
Call your favorite HVAC technician and have them tune up your furnace. This service will ensure that your furnace is ready for the colder days. Comfort is key in the fall season. Replace your furnace filter if you haven’t done so already. This will also help with the life of your furnace and helps lower your utility bills.
Outdoors
When the leaves start to fall, pay close attention to removing these and other debris from your gutters. You will need functional gutters for the snowy days ahead. Draining is so imperative to the maintenance of one’s home.
Often overlooked, remove your outside hoses before the first freeze. This prevents the risk of your pipes freezing or bursting. Who wants to make that call with a house full of family at the Thanksgiving table?
Put the covers on your grill and outdoor furniture. These typically are more expensive, so close attention should be kept for maximum maintenance.
Bonus points for trimming and maintaining your landscape beds. You’ll thank yourself in the Spring season when everything looks way less daunting.
Johnson County market update
This week in Johnson County there were 1231 active listings, and 1148 listings went under contract (Source: Heartland MLS, September 15, 2023).
About Maggie
Maggie is a ReeceNichols real estate agent and a third-generation realtor. It’s her passion to provide a professional and positive buying and selling experience to her clients. Maggie has been featured in Realtor.com, Apartment Therapy and in other publications. https://maggief.reecenichols.com/
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1