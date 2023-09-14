William David “Bill” Bledsoe Jr.

On December 11th, 1946, he married Ina Lauretta Bledsoe (Shields). Bill and Ina enjoyed life in many communities before settling in Olathe, Kansas.

He was born on January 29, 1928 to William and Florence (Carpenter) Bledsoe at Osawatomie, KS. He was proud he served our country in the Merchant Marines and the US Navy. Bill began his career with Sears & Roebuck Co. and eventually retired from General Motors in 1979, after 30 years of service.

William “Bill” David Bledsoe, Jr., age 95, of Olathe, Ks. passed away on September 11, 2023 at Health Care Resort of Olathe.

Bill served as Mayor of Parker, Kansas, was a 25 year member of the Parker Masonic Lodge #341 and attended meetings until just recently. He was a also a volunteer Firefighter for the City of Lenexa, earlier in life. He was active in the local 31 Credit Union and served many years on the Board in different positions. Bill was active in the UAW retirees, he started the Southwest Missouri UAW Retirees Chapter.

He enjoyed making home-made ice cream, playing cards, bowling, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.

Bill is survived by his loving wife Ina and his 5 children, Lauretta Hlebichuk (Don), Geneva Rush, David Bledsoe (Vicki), Victor Bledsoe (Colleen), Warren Bledsoe (Stacey). He is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandsons Lynn Graham and Matthew Bledsoe.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials Donations may be made to:

St Croix Hospice, 7200 College Blvd. Suite A, Overland Park, Ks. 66210

Parker Kansas Masons, 6595 W. 2100 Rd. Parker, Ks. 66072

Health Care Resort of Olathe, 21250 W. 151st, Olathe Ks. 66061