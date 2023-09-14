  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

William David “Bill” Bledsoe Jr.

William “Bill” David Bledsoe, Jr., age 95, of Olathe, Ks. passed away on September 11, 2023 at Health Care Resort of Olathe.

He was born on January 29, 1928 to William and Florence (Carpenter) Bledsoe at Osawatomie, KS. He was proud he served our country in the Merchant Marines and the US Navy. Bill began his career with Sears & Roebuck Co. and eventually retired from General Motors in 1979, after 30 years of service.

On December 11th, 1946, he married Ina Lauretta Bledsoe (Shields). Bill and Ina enjoyed life in many communities before settling in Olathe, Kansas.