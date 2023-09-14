The Post’s questions for Westwood City Council candidates

Last month, we asked our readers to tell us what you want candidates running for local office talking about ahead of the Nov. 7 election.
We received dozens of responses, some directed at particular races and many more broadly asking questions of all or most candidates.
Two major topics emerged again and again: property taxes and housing.
You’ll see that in some form or fashion, we’ll be asking nearly all candidates — especially those running for mayor and city council — versions of questions about those two much-discussed issues.
Below are the questions we’re asking candidates running in one contested at-large race for Westwood City Council.
We will publish the candidates’ responses to these questions the week of Oct. 23, just ahead of early voting, so you can make as informed a decision as possible about which candidates most represent your views and priorities.
Westwood City Council candidates:
- Property taxes: One of the most discussed issues among Johnson County homeowners right now is property taxes. With rising property values, many cities are seeing their annual revenues go up even if they hold their municipal mill levy — or property tax — rates flat or decrease them. Should Westwood consider cutting its mill rate in the future? If yes, what would you cut from the budget to account for the lost revenue? If not, are there other forms of tax relief the city can provide residents?
- Housing affordability: Housing affordability remains a hot topic among readers. Many older residents on fixed incomes feel like they can’t sell their homes and afford to stay in Johnson County, while many young, first-time home buyers can’t compete in this market with such tight, expensive inventory. Some of our readers say they want to see more affordable options come on the market, including so-called “missing middle” housing, like duplexes, townhomes and small starter homes. What, if anything, can the city of Westwood do to encourage these types of “missing middle” housing? Are there other ways for the city to address housing affordability?
- Karbank Rainbow Boulevard project: A developer recently proposed a multi-building office project on the site of Joe D. Dennis Park on Rainbow Boulevard, as well as a neighboring green space where Westwood Christian Church used to stand. In turn, the site of the original Westwood View Elementary nearby would be converted into a public park as part of the proposal. Do you support this project and think it fits into Westwood’s long-term plan? Why or why not?
- City Hall future: Westwood is also contemplating the future of its city hall building at the corner of 47th and Rainbow. A number of scenarios have been put forward, including renovating the current building, constructing a completely new city hall or moving city hall to another location. What do you think is the best idea for the future of city hall, and how should the city proceed?
