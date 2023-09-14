The Post’s questions for Shawnee Mayor and City Council candidates

Last month, we asked our readers to tell us what you want candidates running for local office talking about ahead of the Nov. 7 election.
We received dozens of responses, some directed at particular races and many more broadly asking questions of all or most candidates.
Two major topics emerged again and again: property taxes and housing.
You’ll see that in some form or fashion, we’ll be asking nearly all candidates — especially those running for mayor and city council — versions of questions about those two much-discussed issues.
Below are the questions we’re asking candidates running in races for Shawnee Mayor and City Council.
We will publish the candidates’ responses to these questions the week of Oct. 23, just ahead of early voting, so you can make as informed a decision as possible about which candidates most represent your views and priorities.
Remember: The Post will also host a live, in-person forum featuring the Shawnee mayoral and city council candidates on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the Town Hall at Shawnee Town 1929. RSVP for that event here.
Shawnee Mayor and City Council questions:
- Property taxes: One of the most discussed issues among Johnson County homeowners right now is property taxes. With rising property values, many cities are seeing their annual revenues go up even if they hold their municipal mill levy — or property tax — rates flat or decrease them. Shawnee will lower its local mill levy in 2024. Should the city consider cutting its mill rate more in the future? If yes, what would you cut from the budget to account for any lost revenue? If not, are there other forms of tax relief the city can provide residents?
- “Missing middle” housing: Housing affordability remains a hot topic among readers. Many older residents on fixed incomes feel like they can’t sell their homes and afford to stay in Johnson County, while many young, first-time home buyers can’t compete in a market with such tight, exensive inventory. Some of our readers say they want to see more affordable options come on the market, including so-called “missing middle” housing, like duplexes, townhomes and small starter homes. What things, if any, do you think Shawnee should do to encourage more “missing middle” housing development?
- City Hall turnover: Recent reporting by the Post and other media outlets has documented how dozens of city staffers have left Shawnee in recent months for jobs elsewhere, putting more pressure on the staff who have remained. How should the city maintain a highly qualified professional staff amid this revolving door of talent heading to other cities? Do you see this as a problem?
- Multi-family development: The current city council has increasingly expressed skepticism about the city’s current comprehensive plan, Achieve Shawnee, particularly when it comes to multi-family developments. What should be Shawnee’s approach to multi-family development? Is there a place for these types of projects in Shawnee? And if so, where and under what circumstances should they be approved?
- SEED grant funding: For the past decade, Shawnee has offered entrepreneurial and economic development, or SEED, grants to help encourage the expansion of local businesses and other ventures in certain areas of the city, including downtown and around the Mid-America Sports Complex. Do you support the city’s SEED funding program? If so, how would you like to see the city continue to use SEED funds to spur growth and development in the future? If not, what would you want to see the city spend the funds on instead?
