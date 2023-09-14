  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Federal district court dismisses Shawnee co-living ban lawsuit

Short-term rentals like AirBnBs and VRBOs have proliferated in Shawnee.

A federal district court on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit leveled against the city of Shawnee for its controversial “co-living ban.”

Shawnee resident Val French and Prairie Village-based property management company HomeRoom, Inc. filed a lawsuit in May in federal district court in Kansas City, Kansas, attesting that the city’s ordinance, which restricts how many unrelated people can live in a home, violated their constitutional rights.

Federal judge Holly L. Teeter ultimately sided with the city, citing legal precedent that the petitioners have no constitutional claims.

