Roger Sprecher

Roger had several jobs during his life but his favorite was driving the bus across the KU campus and city of Lawrence. He especially enjoyed visiting with the students and riders.

Roger William Sprecher was born September 12, 1947. As a child, Roger and his family lived in different areas in Kansas. Perhaps these moves were what initiated Roger’s love of discovering the state of Kansas. Even during the days of the Gaslight Gang Band, “Stump the Tuba Player” had people asking Roger whether he knew where the most obscure small towns in Kansas were located. Roger loved maps and driving the back roads appreciating new discoveries.

Roger also wanted to serve our country. He spent time in the National Guard and Army Reserves.

Roger met his best friend in life Paul Gray when they were in Highschool during a band camp. Their joy playing music incorporated other friends to create the band The Gaslight Gang.

Paul and Roger’s friendship included deep discussions of philosophy and faith.

Though his final day was of tragedy, may we dwell in the hope of the note he left:

To all who knew me (Roger William Sprecher)

Please do not grieve for me, Grief is for the poor fools who believe that when the body of flesh dies, that is the end of life. I have good reason to believe that is not so.

Even though I have had an interesting life, it did not come with troubles. I had life at both extremes. I was able to wow people up onto their feet with some of my solos and group performances. Was that fun! But over time, I had to acknowledge more and more that it wasn’t myself performing, it was someone much higher doing it through me — the God of the universe! That’s OK, He’s the one who deserves the credit. In Psalm 90 of the Bible, He makes it clear that life in the flesh was only intended to be temporary (70 or 80 years). But in Psalm 91, eternity kicks in – with all the joy!

I hope to see you all in heaven, Get ready for the big song – as well as the wedding Feast of the Lamb!

Roger passed on September 7th, 2023. There will be a visitation on September 27, 2023 at 9:30am followed by a funeral service at 10:00am at Meadowlark Estates 4430 Bauer Farm Dr, Lawrence, KS 66049. Following the service there will a family burial in Fr. Scott.