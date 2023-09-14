  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Roger Sprecher

September 12, 1947 – September 7, 2023

Roger William Sprecher was born September 12, 1947. As a child, Roger and his family lived in different areas in Kansas. Perhaps these moves were what initiated Roger’s love of discovering the state of Kansas. Even during the days of the Gaslight Gang Band, “Stump the Tuba Player” had people asking Roger whether he knew where the most obscure small towns in Kansas were located. Roger loved maps and driving the back roads appreciating new discoveries.

Roger had several jobs during his life but his favorite was driving the bus across the KU campus and city of Lawrence. He especially enjoyed visiting with the students and riders.