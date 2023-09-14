The Post’s questions for Prairie Village City Council candidates

Last month, we asked our readers to tell us what you want candidates running for local office talking about ahead of the Nov. 7 election.
We received dozens of responses, some directed at particular races and many more broadly asking questions of all or most candidates.
Two major topics emerged again and again: property taxes and housing.
You’ll see that in some form or fashion, we’ll be asking nearly all candidates — especially those running for mayor and city council — versions of questions about those two much-discussed issues.
Below are the questions we’re asking candidates running in contested races for Prairie Village City Council.
We will publish the candidates’ responses to these questions the week of Oct. 23, just ahead of early voting, so you can make as informed a decision as possible about which candidates most represent your views and priorities.
Remember: The Post will also host a live, in-person forum featuring the Prairie Village City Council candidates on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Meadowbrook Clubhouse. RSVP for that event here.
Prairie Village City Council questions:
- Housing recommendations: More than a year ago, a special task force issued recommendations aimed at addressing the skyrocketing cost of housing in Prairie Village. These recommendations have proven controversial and sparked a heated debate in Prairie Village over housing and zoning. Do you support the city’s housing recommendations? Why or why not? If you’re on the next city council, what do you want the city to do with the recommendations going forward?
- Property taxes: One of the most discussed issues among Johnson County homeowners right now is property taxes. With rising property values, many cities are seeing their annual revenues go up even if they hold their municipal mill levy — or property tax — rates flat or decrease them. Prairie Village’s mill rate will remain steady for 2024. Should the city consider cutting its mill rate in the future? If yes, what would you cut from the budget to account for any lost revenue? If not, are there other forms of tax relief the city can provide residents?
- Accessory dwelling units: A key part of the ongoing debate over housing and zoning in Prairie Village has revolved around accessory dwelling units, sometimes referred to as “granny flats.” Do you support allowing more accessory dwelling units in traditional single-family neighborhoods? Are there other ways you believe the city should tackle housing affordability and density within its landlocked borders?
- Government petitions: Though they will not appear on the Nov. 7 ballot, a group of residents did put forward three petitions this summer, two of which proposed remaking city government, including abandoning the current form of government and adopting a new form of government with a city council half the size of the current 12-member body. Do you support exploring these ideas more in the future and potentially putting them on a future ballot? Why or why not?
- Community center and YMCA: The city is moving forward with exploring the idea for a new city-run community center on the site of the aging Paul Henson YMCA near 79th and Mission. Exact cost estimates and specific plan designs remain up in the air at this point. Do you support the idea of a new city-run community center? Why or why not?
