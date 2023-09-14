The Post’s questions for Overland Park City Council candidates

Last month, we asked our readers to tell us what you want candidates running for local office talking about ahead of the Nov. 7 election.
We received dozens of responses, some directed at particular races and many more broadly asking questions of all or most candidates.
Two major topics emerged again and again: property taxes and housing.
You’ll see that in some form or fashion, we’ll be asking nearly all candidates — especially those running for mayor and city council — versions of questions about those two much-discussed issues.
Below are the questions we’re asking candidates running in contested races for Overland Park City Council.
We will publish the candidates’ responses to these questions the week of Oct. 23, just ahead of early voting, so you can make as informed a decision as possible about which candidates most represent your views and priorities.
Remember: The Post will also host two live, in-person forums featuring Overland park City Council candidates.
The first, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Blue Valley Library, will feature candidates running in Wards 5 and 6. RSVP for that event here.
The second, on Thursday, Oct. 19, at Central Resource Library, will feature candidates running in Wards 1, 2 and 3. RVSP for that event here.
Both of these events are being co-sponsored by Johnson County Library.
Overland Park City Council questions:
- Property taxes: One of the most discussed issues among Johnson County homeowners right now is property taxes. With rising property values, many cities are seeing their annual revenues go up even if they hold their municipal mill levy — or property tax — rates flat or decrease them. Overland Park’s mill rate, which is the lowest among Johnson County cities currently, will remain flat for 2024. Should the city consider cutting its mill rate in the future? If yes, what would you cut from the budget to account for any lost revenue? If not, are there other forms of tax relief the city can provide residents?
- “Missing middle” housing: Housing affordability remains a hot topic among readers. Many older residents on fixed incomes feel like they can’t sell their homes and afford to stay in Johnson County, while many young, first-time home buyers can’t compete in this market with such tight, expensive inventory. Some of our readers say they want to see more affordable options come on the market, including so-called “missing middle” housing, like duplexes, townhomes and small starter homes. Do you want to see more types of these housing options in your ward? What things, if any, do you think Overland Park should do to encourage more “missing middle” housing development?
- Infrastructure sales tax: Earlier this summer, 53% of Overland Park voters approved a new special three-eighth cent sales tax dedicated to street and infrastructure maintenance. The tax takes effect next April and will replace the city’s current one-eighth cent infrastructure sales tax. Did you personally vote for or against this measure? In your mind, is this a prudent way to fund ongoing street maintenance? Why or why not?
- New police chief: Overland Park is looking for a new police chief after the sudden resignation of Chief Frank Donchez, who had been with the city for nearly a decade. Donchez’s tenure was rocky at times, with OPPD facing scrutiny in particular for its handling of the deadly shooting of teenager John Albers in 2018. On the other hand, the department launched a new mental health crisis response unit and made efforts at transparency under Donchez’s leadership. What will you be looking for in Overland Park’s next police chief? What characteristics and experiences do you think should be prioritized in OPPD’s next leader?
- Revising the comprehensive plan: The city is undergoing a major review of its comprehensive plan for the first time in 40 years. Overland Park has seen tremendous growth and change over the past four decades, and many parts of the present-day city — especially south of I-435 — are not taken into consideration at all by the existing plan. At the same time, tensions remain over development in the city, with some residents critical of the city’s use of tax incentives and other breaks given to developers. How do you want to see a revised comprehensive plan envision the future of a changing Overland Park? What aspects of the city’s future should be prioritized?
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1