  Staff Report  - 2023 Elections

The Post’s questions for Overland Park City Council candidates

Overland Park has adopted its 2024 budget. Above, Overland Park City Hall.

Overland Park City Hall. File photo.

Last month, we asked our readers to tell us what you want candidates running for local office talking about ahead of the Nov. 7 election.

We received dozens of responses, some directed at particular races and many more broadly asking questions of all or most candidates.

Two major topics emerged again and again: property taxes and housing.