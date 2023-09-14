  Staff Report  - 2023 Elections

The Post’s questions for Merriam City Council candidates

Downtown Merriam

Downtown Merriam. File photo.

Last month, we asked our readers to tell us what you want candidates running for local office talking about ahead of the Nov. 7 election.

We received dozens of responses, some directed at particular races and many more broadly asking questions of all or most candidates.

Two major topics emerged again and again: property taxes and housing.