Lorine Margot Scroggins, 87, born January 29, 1936 in Oak Park, IL, died September 11, 2023.

Lorine attended La Grange High School and Ottawa University. She worked as a Ransom Memorial Hospital Administrator, in the Ottawa University Alumni Office, at Southeast Elementary School, and for various churches including First Baptist Church (Cameron, MO), 5th Street Baptist Church (Hannibal, MO), First Baptist Church (Bartlesville, OK), and First Baptist Church (Longview, TX). She also worked at the Wee Learn Center in Longview, TX.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the De Soto Food Pantry or the charity of your choice.