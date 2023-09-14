The Post’s questions for Lenexa Mayor and City Council candidates

Last month, we asked our readers to tell us what you want candidates running for local office talking about ahead of the Nov. 7 election.
We received dozens of responses, some directed at particular races and many more broadly asking questions of all or most candidates.
Two major topics emerged again and again: property taxes and housing.
You’ll see that in some form or fashion, we’ll be asking nearly all candidates — especially those running for mayor and city council — versions of questions about those two much-discussed issues.
Below are the questions we’re asking candidates running in contested races for Lenexa Mayor and City Council.
We will publish the candidates’ responses to these questions the week of Oct. 23, just ahead of early voting, so you can make as informed a decision as possible about which candidates most represent your views and priorities.
Remember: The Post will also host a live, in-person forum featuring the Lenexa mayoral and city council candidates on Thursday, Oct. 5 at Lenexa City Center Library.
That event is being co-sponsored by Johnson County Library. RSVP for that event here.
Lenexa Mayor and City Council candidates:
- Property taxes: One of the most discussed issues among Johnson County homeowners right now is property taxes. With rising property values, many cities are seeing their annual revenues go up even if they hold their municipal mill — or property tax — rates flat or decrease them. Lenexa will cut its mill rate slightly in 2024. Should the city consider cutting its mill rate even more in the future? If yes, what would you cut from the budget to account for any lost revenue? If not, are there other forms of tax relief the city should provide?
- “Missing middle” housing: Housing affordability remains a hot topic among readers. Many older residents on fixed incomes feel like they can’t sell their homes and afford to stay in Johnson County, while many young, first-time home buyers can’t compete in this market with such tight, expensive inventory. Some of our readers say they want to see more attainable options come on the market, including so-called “missing middle” housing, like duplexes, townhomes and small starter homes. What things, if any, do you think Lenexa should do to encourage more “missing middle” housing development?
- Lenexa City Center future: Lenexa City Center continues to grow. Most recently, the city approved a plan for a dual hotel and retail concept on an open parcel of land near the Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center. What are your hopes for the remaining undeveloped parts of City Center, and how should the city go about prioritizing projects for that land?
- Revitalizing Old Town: The city is moving forward on a major project to remake the Old Town Community Center and Senior Center, combining those two facilities into one $12 million activity center. Do you support this and other efforts to invest in Old Town? What other types of things do you want to see happen to continue revitalizing Old Town?
- Comprehensive plan and land use: As Lenexa continues to grow and change the city has been looking to revise its comprehensive plan, particularly its land use map, which governs how the city’s land can be zoned for residential, commercial and industrial purposes. What do you think should be the priorities for the city’s revised comprehensive plan? What types of development projects do you want to see and why?
