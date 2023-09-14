Last month, we asked our readers to tell us what you want candidates running for local office talking about ahead of the Nov. 7 election.
We received dozens of responses, some directed at particular races and many more broadly asking questions of all or most candidates.
Two major topics emerged again and again: property taxes and housing.
You’ll see that in some form or fashion, we’ll be asking nearly all candidates — especially those running for mayor and city council — versions of questions about those two much-discussed issues.
Below are the questions we’re asking candidates running for Leawood Mayor and City Council.
We will publish the candidates’ responses to these questions the week of Oct. 23, just ahead of early voting, so you can make as informed a decision as possible about which candidates most represent your views and priorities.
Remember: The Post will also host a live, in-person forum featuring the Leawood mayoral and city council candidates on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Leawood Pioneer Library.
That event is being co-sponsored by Johnson County Library. RSVP for that event here.
Questions for Leawood Mayor and City Council:
- Property taxes: One of the most discussed issues among Johnson County homeowners right now is property taxes. With rising property values, many cities are seeing their annual revenues go up even if they hold their municipal mill — or property tax — rates flat or decrease them. Leawood is cutting its mill rate slightly in 2024, and the city has not raised its mill levy in 20 years. But should Leawood consider cutting its mill rate even more in order to provide taxpayers some relief, especially seniors on fixed incomes? If yes, what would you cut from the budget to account for any lost revenue? If no, explain why the rising revenues are necessary.
- Housing and zoning: The city recently began exploring the idea of changing city code to allow for smaller lot sizes for new homes, a move intended to potentially pave the way for smaller, more affordable homes. Do you think this is a good idea? Why or why not? Should Leawood try to diversify its housing stock more beyond traditional single-family homes on large lots?
- Budget: Leawood’s 2024 budget calls for nearly $100 million in spending, a roughly 11% increase over the previous year. Assess the city’s current budget. Where do you think it most well serves Leawood residents? Are there any areas you think need cutting?
- East Village and 135th Street corridor: Construction of the East Village project, formerly dubbed Cameron’s Court, near 135th and State Line is underway after a years-long process that often proved contentious. The 116-acre development includes a mix of single-family homes, apartments and townhome-style villas, as well as office space, a restaurant, public amphitheater, a park and grocery store. Do you support this project? Why or why not? For you, what does ideal growth and development look like along the 135th Street corridor?
- Change at City Hall: Regardless of who wins in November, this is guaranteed to be a change election for Leawood. The city’s long-serving mayor Peggy Dunn, along with three veteran city councilmembers, are all stepping down. What changes, if any, would you like to see in how Leawood city government operates? Beyond that, how can the public get more involved in what City Hall does?
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1