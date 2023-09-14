Lanell McCann Pruett, 76, was born on June 4, 1947 in Kansas City. She died on September 10, 2023 in Olathe, Kansas. Lanell attended North Kansas City High School and later Baker University. She worked at the Johnson County Courthouse and a private law firm. In honor of Lanell’s memory, donations can be made to Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1