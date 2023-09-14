Johnson County will qualify to receive federal aid to recoup some of the public cost of the thunderstorms that roared through the county in June and July.
Because the public costs met the threshold of over $2.7 million, Johnson County will be eligible to get up to 75% of those costs paid through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said Dan Robeson, deputy director of the county Division of Emergency Management department.
County and state officials compiled the damages from storms between June 28 and July 31, when severe weather brought down tree limbs and caused power outages. One storm in particular, July 14, brought winds of more than 70 mph with the strongest gust of 89 mph recorded in western Lenexa.
Since then, county and state officials have been gathering damage amounts. Some 13 cities in the county reported varying costs from the storm. Some cities also declared their own emergencies, Robeson said.
Disaster declarations are a necessary step to get federal aid, but there is also a financial threshold to qualify. As of last week, the county fell about 10% short of the amount of damages it needed to claim to be automatically included on Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s emergency declaration. But by this week, the thresholds had been met, he said.
Robeson said last week that county officials will reach out to cities and school districts once a presidential declaration is made to help them negotiate the process.
Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.
