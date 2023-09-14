Johnson County will qualify to receive federal aid to recoup some of the public cost of the thunderstorms that roared through the county in June and July.

Because the public costs met the threshold of over $2.7 million, Johnson County will be eligible to get up to 75% of those costs paid through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said Dan Robeson, deputy director of the county Division of Emergency Management department.

County and state officials compiled the damages from storms between June 28 and July 31, when severe weather brought down tree limbs and caused power outages. One storm in particular, July 14, brought winds of more than 70 mph with the strongest gust of 89 mph recorded in western Lenexa.