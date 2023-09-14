John T. Bradford

John Thomas Bradford, 88, was born on May 15, 1935, on a farm near Longmont, Colorado. He passed away on August 20, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.
A Celebration of Life will be held on September 30, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at The Coves North Clubhouse, located at 8615 NW Waukomis Drive, Kansas City, MO 64154.
John attended school in Frederick, Colorado, and later graduated from Park Hill High School. He pursued a career in the plumbing trade.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1