John T. Bradford

John Thomas Bradford, 88, was born on May 15, 1935, on a farm near Longmont, Colorado. He passed away on August 20, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 30, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at The Coves North Clubhouse, located at 8615 NW Waukomis Drive, Kansas City, MO 64154.

John attended school in Frederick, Colorado, and later graduated from Park Hill High School. He pursued a career in the plumbing trade.