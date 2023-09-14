  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Joanne Harper

Eva “Joanne” Harper, age 85, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri passed away September 11, 2023, in Olathe, Kansas.

Joanne was born January 15, 1938 in Lamar, Missouri to Raymond Edward Noll and Eva Gertrude (Rosebaugh) Noll. Joanne graduated from Lamar High School in the class of 1956. On June 2, 1956, Joanne married Lennis Edward Harper in Golden City, Missouri.

Joanne worked as a secretary for Western Electric in Lee’s Summit, Missouri and was a member of the Telecom Pioneers Origination