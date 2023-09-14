  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Jerry Wayne Cicero

Jerry Wayne Cicero, 79, was born on May 23, 1944, in Pittsburg, KS, and died on September 10, 2023, at the Kansas City Hospice House.

Visitation will be held at 1:00pm on September 21 at Wesley Covenant Chapel at the Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Avenue, Leawood, Kansas. The memorial service will follow at 2:00pm at the same location.

Jerry attended Pittsburg High School and Pittsburg State University.