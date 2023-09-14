Jerry Wayne Cicero, 79, was born on May 23, 1944, in Pittsburg, KS, and died on September 10, 2023, at the Kansas City Hospice House.

Visitation will be held at 1:00pm on September 21 at Wesley Covenant Chapel at the Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Avenue, Leawood, Kansas. The memorial service will follow at 2:00pm at the same location.

Jerry attended Pittsburg High School and Pittsburg State University.