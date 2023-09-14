Jeannie Sue Wilson passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, September 10th in Olathe Kansas. She was born January 3, 1946 in Evansville, Indiana to Charles and Jane (Hoffar) Jones. Raised in Evansville, she graduated from the University of Evansville where she received a Bachelor’s in Education. She went on to receive her Master’s in Education.

Jeannie had a passion for teaching and inspiring elementary students. Her contributions to the schools and districts she taught were numerous. In 1990, she started at Woodbrook Elementary in Carmel, Indiana. She received the Carmel Clay School District Teacher of the Year award in 2001.

She was also awarded the Armstrong Teacher Educator Award from Indiana University, along with being named a semi finalist in 2002 for the Indiana State Teacher of the Year and a semi finalist for the Presidential Award for Math. Jeannie was described as a “Prime example of the lifelong learner”. She retired from teaching in 2008.