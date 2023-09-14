Jeannie Sue Wilson passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, September 10th in Olathe Kansas. She was born January 3, 1946 in Evansville, Indiana to Charles and Jane (Hoffar) Jones. Raised in Evansville, she graduated from the University of Evansville where she received a Bachelor’s in Education. She went on to receive her Master’s in Education.
Jeannie had a passion for teaching and inspiring elementary students. Her contributions to the schools and districts she taught were numerous. In 1990, she started at Woodbrook Elementary in Carmel, Indiana. She received the Carmel Clay School District Teacher of the Year award in 2001.
She was also awarded the Armstrong Teacher Educator Award from Indiana University, along with being named a semi finalist in 2002 for the Indiana State Teacher of the Year and a semi finalist for the Presidential Award for Math. Jeannie was described as a “Prime example of the lifelong learner”. She retired from teaching in 2008.
Jeannie enjoyed knitting, reading, shopping, anything purple and spoiling her loyal companion Bella Jane, her dog. She liked to travel and had many fun times in Branson, Missouri, Ormond Beach, Florida, and on her bucket list cruise to Alaska! Jeannie had many friends and embraced life. She was always ready to “go”, whether that was out with friends, a craft fair, shopping, or an ice cream run!
“Mimi” was most proud of her 5 grandchildren. She adored them and took any opportunity to attend activities, cheer them on in sports, or just sit and visit. They were truly her pride and joy.
She will be missed by all the people whose lives she touched and those who love her. As Mimi always said, “You are loved”, and so was she.
Jeannie is survived by her children, Julianne Cox, Olathe, Kansas, and C. Joe Wilson (Kristi), Midlothian Virginia. Along with her 5 grandchildren, Taylor Wilson (21) and Zack Wilson (19), Midlothian, Virginia and Jonathan (20), Christian (20), and Andrew Cox (20), Olathe, Kansas.
To honor Jeannie’s wishes, a private family gathering will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests honoring Jeannie’s passion for teaching by contributing to the Carmel Education Foundation. Checks can be made payable to the Carmel Education Foundation and sent to the following address:
Carmel Education Foundation
515 E. Main St. Ste 124
Carmel, Indiana 46032
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1