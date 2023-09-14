  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Edward Paul Stevermer

August 8, 1962 – August 12, 2023

We are honored to share the story of our youngest brother, Edward Paul Stevermer who passed away on August 12, 2023, (61 years old) at his residential group home in Overland Park, Kansas (Life Centers of Kansas) with family and friends at his side. Eddie was the last of nine children born to Mark E. and Vivian C. Stevermer of Shawnee, KS, on August 8, 1962.

At the time of his birth, the life expectancy for someone with Down Syndrome and with complex heart disease was 3 1/2 years. The medical advice and common practice at the time was for him to be institutionalized. Our parents chose to raise Eddie to live as independently and full a life as possible. Our Mother was an advocate for him from the beginning.