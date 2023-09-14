At the time of his birth, the life expectancy for someone with Down Syndrome and with complex heart disease was 3 1/2 years. The medical advice and common practice at the time was for him to be institutionalized. Our parents chose to raise Eddie to live as independently and full a life as possible. Our Mother was an advocate for him from the beginning.

We are honored to share the story of our youngest brother, Edward Paul Stevermer who passed away on August 12, 2023, (61 years old) at his residential group home in Overland Park, Kansas (Life Centers of Kansas) with family and friends at his side. Eddie was the last of nine children born to Mark E. and Vivian C. Stevermer of Shawnee, KS, on August 8, 1962.

He was fortunate to come into the world just as various national and local programs, (Mental Health 1960’s, Special Ed 1960’s and “sheltered workshops” 1970’s) were being implemented to facilitate the transition from institutions to more compassionate and fulfilling options.

When Eddie was four, he began going to the home of a local woman, Mrs. Damien who had set up a preschool for 5 or so children with Down Syndrome, (Pre-school started in 1965 under Head Start). This was a beautiful beginning for him to learn to be in the world outside his family, playing with peers and requiring him to communicate more effectively.

Eddie was an early enrollee into the public schools implementing Special Education in the 1960’s. In 1969, at age 7 he entered the Special Education Program, which was held at Shawnee Mission North. graduating in 1983. He benefited from Speech therapy and other teaching methods that were new to the educational system. He continued onto Johnson County Community College taking various courses that were offered for young adults with special needs through their Continuing Education program.

In 1983 he began working at Johnson County Developmental Supports, known to us as “Workshop”. He loved going there, interacting with staff and co-workers. He especially enjoyed learning various steps for different projects and getting a weekly paycheck he could show to people. He retired in 2020 after more than 35 years at JCDS.

He participated in several years of Special Olympics which also started in the 1960’s. He participated in Bowling, Softball Throw, Standing Long Jump, Volleyball, 50 Meter Dash. His years as a Kansas Special Olympics athlete were recognized with a front-page appearance on the cover of their 1986 calendar.

He was one of the first residents in a group-home setting in Johnson County at Bethesda Faith Village, moving there when they opened in 1988. Initially, it was a big adjustment for Eddie and the family, but over the decades his life was far richer and more fulfilling. A more independent life required him to stretch and grow in numerous areas.

He remained within the Faith Village residential program until 2011 when he moved to a residential group home with Life Centers of Kansas in beautiful and nurturing homes in Leawood and South Overland Park with five housemates. In 2021, he began attending Life Centers’ Day Service Program. He loved the people and activities very much.

Eddie loved to stay with family on the weekends and would participate in whatever activity was going on in our lives: concerts, art shows, car shows, roller derby, swap meets, boating, state fairs, music venues, parades, gun shows, movies, plays, festivals, tractor shows, Worlds/Oceans of Fun, shopping, eating out, the zoo, parties or dinner with friends of siblings. He loved traveling to visit family in other states. He was always eager and willing to do whatever was offered, always a good sport.

He participated in family volleyball games, family canoe trips, camping, short rides on motorcycles and minibikes, golf and miniature golf, bowling, airplane trips to Cancun, Mexico, El Paso, San Francisco, and driving trips to Florida, Minnesota, Texas and New Mexico. He was a great traveler!

A weekend might include a trip to Knuckleheads for their afternoon music jam sessions. On one visit he was invited onstage and led the band in an unscripted rock ‘n roll song to the delight of the audience and the musicians. One of the musicians told us that it was the best experience he had ever had playing.

One of his favorite pastimes was to look at the newspaper grocery ads, naming food items and talking with others about menus and favorite foods. He spent hours entertaining himself happily with newspapers and music.

Eddie loved celebrating birthdays, especially his. He wanted his birthday on Friday, every Friday! He would lead everyone in singing “Happy Birthday” over and over and always include “and many more”. He loved having wedding cake for his birthday and sometimes we accommodated him, but he was also very happy with cheesecake or root beer floats. For years his birthday list was “box of money”.

Eddie was cherished by members of his community for his joyous smile and passion for music. He loved pulling out his harmonica for an improvisational tune to share with others. When he finished his riff, he would name the song for someone in the family or a friend. He enjoyed recorded music and would sit for hours listening to the same song over and over. “Free Fallin” by Tom Petty was the latest favorite.

Eddie will be remembered for his beautiful nature and declarations of being “HAPPY!” by his family, including siblings Douglas E. Stevermer (Pat Carroll), Kaye L. Stevermer, Lynda M. Beinlich (Eric), Richard A. Stevermer and Kim O. Stevermer. He is also survived by Bill Finn (brother-in-law), Helen Stevermer (sister-in-law), nieces Maria Finn, Betsey Finn (Matthew Perry), Nohemi Finn, Klara Stevermer, Julia Stevermer, Catherine Cronemeyer (David Montague), Alexis Beinlich (Sebastian Varas), Margo Stevermer, Heather Lopez, Kari Kelly, nephews Stephen Finn (Hilda), Casey Finn (Raquel), Owen Stevermer, Gene Stevermer, Marc Stevermer and Dustin Stevermer, and 10 great nieces and 8 great nephews.

We rejoice in the promise that his loved ones who have gone on before him – his parents, Mark and Vivian, and siblings Beth P. Finn (Nee Stevermer), Brian M. Stevermer, and Mark D. Stevermer, and nephew Willam Finn II – cheer his welcome as he triumphantly re-enters their presence with merry melody on his trusty harmonica.

The family would like to express our deep gratitude to so many people who enriched Eddie’s life by their support, love, teaching, and nurturing care. The list is lengthy but a few of the long-term supporters were: Faith Village staff and Johnson County Developmental Support (JCDS) staff who were so important in teaching, guiding and caring about and for Eddie through decades of his life. He had many friends and wonderful experiences during those years with these two providers. They were foundational for his successful life and we are very grateful for their incredible support of Eddie.

Eddie had a special place in his heart for one of his long-term supporters, Rita Patience, Case Manager (DREAMZz 2 Reality) and friend since 1988. He called her “Rita Bird” and repeated her name many times every day. She has been his advocate and an important member of his support family for over 35 years.

Another important member of Eddie’s support team is Dr. Laura Gaffney Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, who became Eddie’s physician in 2011. She and her staff were wonderful from our first meeting. We think she saved his life more than once. She helped us through various serious health situations over the years and always had a thoughtful, comprehensive and workable solution for us to follow. She is amazing, skilled, professional, creative, practical and kind. She was especially brilliant during the past few months when quick and complex decisions were needed. Our deep gratitude to Dr. Gaffney and her staff for their professionalism and kindness.

Our family is especially grateful for the professional and competent staff at Life Centers of Kansas. The Life Center staff, whether day service, medical, or at Eddie’s home, has continually demonstrated phenomenal care, support and concern for him. He loved all of them and thrived because of them. We have the deepest gratitude for owners, Jessica and Jason Dalton for providing such an outstanding and loving service to those who need it so much. Their philosophy as providers encourages kind, attentive, and flexible care. As Eddie aged and with his body beginning to falter, we decided to listen to him when he said he did not want to be in the hospital, he wanted to go to his home, Mohawk (Life Centers). This last year he continued going to Life Center’s day service Monday – Friday until one week before his passing. During this year it required much more time and attention to keeping Eddie being “Eddie”. We have the Life Center’s staff to thank for that. Everyone embraced Eddie and our family as part of the Life Centers family so beautifully in his final days, providing a peaceful, loving and caring experience for all of us.

KC Hospice was a valuable resource for the last year of Eddie’s life, providing equipment, personal and loving care and professional counsel for Eddie and family.

Eddie was a fountain, beacon and teacher of Love and Joy, sharing smiles, humor, and inspiration for all. He had mountains of courage and strength and was active and engaged despite his medical challenges. All of us make a choice on how we live our lives and Eddie chose to be happy and loving and to share that with as many people as possible. He continues to be a gift to our family and we miss him.

Donations can be made in Eddie’s name to Friends and Family of Life Centers of Kansas. Here is the link for the organization. https://www.friendsandfamilyoflcks.org/

A Celebration of Life will take place on Monday September 25, 2023 at Life Centers of Kansas (Gymnasium), 7495 W 161st St. Overland Park, KS 66085. The building is between Metcalf and Hwy 69 South. Hwy 69 is open but is under construction. Gathering at 5:00 p.m. Time of Loving Remembrance at 5:30 p.m.

Eddie’s Celebration of Life will be live streamed – Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81934192934

Thank you to all of you who have touched Eddie’s life in some way!