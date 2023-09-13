  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Verda Ilene Krokstrom

Verda Krokstrom’s passing on Friday, September 8, 2023 has been publicly announced.

According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Memorial service, on September 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., at Eastgate Christian Church, 4010S. River Blvd, Independence, Missouri.