Rev. Tom Are is leaving Village Presbyterian Church next month after leading the congregation for 20 years. File photo.
After 20 years, Rev. Tom Are is stepping down from his leadership role as co-pastor of Village Presbyterian Church.
Are announced in the church’s Sept. 12 weekly note that he is leaving Village Pres, having served at the church in Prairie Village for two decades.
Are has been at the helm of Village through the creation of the food pantry and the Village Child & Development Center, a sanctuary renovation and a $21 million growth in the church’s endowment.
He’s officiated more than 200 wedding ceremonies and preached more than 750 sermons in the last 20 years.
“We have done good things together,” Are wrote. “And you will be the highlight of my ministry. You taught me how to be a pastor and a leader. And you loved my children and my wife. Change can be good and I trust it will be good for all of us. But I will miss you. I will miss you deeply.”
Are’s final sermon is on Oct. 15
Are plans to preach four more sermons at Village, he wrote.
These sermons are as follows: “If I understand the Text;” “We Believe. Help Our Unbelief.”; “Do the Good that is Yours To Do”; and “Living Toward God’s Promised Day.”
“Every Sunday, I tell you that you are loved by God, and by me,” Are said at the end of the weekly note. “And that will continue forever. Thank you for everything.”
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
