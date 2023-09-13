After 20 years, Rev. Tom Are is stepping down from his leadership role as co-pastor of Village Presbyterian Church.

Are announced in the church’s Sept. 12 weekly note that he is leaving Village Pres, having served at the church in Prairie Village for two decades.

Are has been at the helm of Village through the creation of the food pantry and the Village Child & Development Center, a sanctuary renovation and a $21 million growth in the church’s endowment.