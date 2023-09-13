  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

After 20 years in the pulpit, Village Presbyterian’s Rev. Tom Are is leaving

Rev. Tom Are is leaving Village Presbyterian Church next month after leading the congregation for 20 years. File photo.

After 20 years, Rev. Tom Are is stepping down from his leadership role as co-pastor of Village Presbyterian Church.

Are announced in the church’s Sept. 12 weekly note that he is leaving Village Pres, having served at the church in Prairie Village for two decades.

Are has been at the helm of Village through the creation of the food pantry and the Village Child & Development Center, a sanctuary renovation and a $21 million growth in the church’s endowment.

