Support SM East students with the Renovation Sensation Homes Tour

Renovation Sensation is back and better than ever. The tour is scheduled for September 20th with four amazing remodeled homes. Renovation Sensation is the sole fundraiser benefiting SHARE (Students Helping in Areas Related to Education) at Shawnee Mission East.

SHARE is one of the largest student-led community service programs in the country and has been an integral part of Shawnee Mission East for over 32 years. SHARE helps provide our students with the opportunity to give their time and talents to serve others in our surrounding community. In 2022, they had over 900 students participating in just over 50 projects. These projects are all student-planned and led. With the Renovation Sensation Homes Tour as the signature fundraiser for SHARE, we depend on the support of our wonderful community to make this an overwhelming success each year. We hope to see as many people as possible at this years’ event on September 20th. Please consider attending and buying a ticket to this worthwhile event. For more information visit smerensen.com.

If you are an area business and are interesting in sponsoring this event…its not too late! Please contact Gayle Boyd at ggoydo@yahoo.com or Amy McAnarney at mcanarneyamy@gmail.com for more information.