Shawnee Mission Kia to take over vacant dealership lot at 87th and Metcalf

Shawnee Mission Kia plans to take over the old Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler dealership lot at 87th and Metcalf near downtown Overland Park.

Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Shawnee Mission Kia plans to take over a vacant car dealership lot around 87th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.

Formerly home to a Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler dealership, the three buildings on the property have been empty for at least two years.

Shawnee Mission Kia intends to demolish the three standing structures currently at 8775 Metcalf Ave. and build one 46,000-square-foot building to serve as a new home to its dealership.

