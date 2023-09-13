Shawnee Mission Kia intends to demolish the three standing structures currently at 8775 Metcalf Ave. and build one 46,000-square-foot building to serve as a new home to its dealership.

Formerly home to a Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler dealership, the three buildings on the property have been empty for at least two years.

Shawnee Mission Kia plans to take over a vacant car dealership lot around 87th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.

The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday voted 9-0 to approve the final site development plan.

This would replace other Shawnee Mission Kia dealership

Shawnee Mission Kia currently operates a series of dealership buildings at 7951 Shawnee Mission Parkway.

It plans to move out of that space entirely and open in the new facility at a future date, said Birk Ayer, a member of the design team on the project.

The timeline is unclear.

Does a dealership fit in with Vision Metcalf?

Ahead of the vote on Monday, there was a brief discussion about whether replacing this vacant dealership lot with another car dealership would really be keeping with the goals of Vision Metcalf.

Authored in 2008, the plan seeks to combat decline in the Metcalf corridor, particularly in the retail and shopping districts, and invest in projects that mix uses like housing and commercial in new developments.

Commissioner Rob Krewson wondered if this would really qualify as the “higher or better use” called for in the corridor plan.

“I must say this is a better use than what’s there now,” Krewson said, though he questioned whether the long-term use of the space was adequately considered against the goals of Vision Metcalf.

Later in the meeting, Ayer said the design team had shifted the plans for the new dealership to fit in with some of the priorities of the Vision Metcalf plan, including putting the building closer to the street and other modifications.

