Morris (Mo) Earl Little Jr.

Morris Earl Little Jr. of Kelseyville, California passed away on August 30, 2023 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was a son, brother, cousin, uncle, father, grandfather and to many, he was a friend. He was known as ” Mo” and his older sister, Cheryl, called him “Junior.” Cheryl and Mo were only one year apart and were close throughout their lives so it was no surprise after he retired, that they bought a house together in Kelseyville, CA. It was here that he found one of his greatest passions, being a member of the Elks Lodge. He was an excellent cook and baker. Getting to feed people, share recipes and just be in the kitchen brought him a sense of purpose and joy. He was so proud to be a part of this organization and community.

Mo lived a colorful life and it started from the very beginning. He was born on February 13, 1947 in the car on the way to the hospital. He was the second of four children born to Darlene and Morris Little. He grew up in Northwestern Pennsylvania/ Eastern Ohio surrounded by a large family. He loved spending his days with his grandparents on their farm and with his brothers and sister.

His father, Morris Sr. worked for the Bessemer and Lake Erie (BLE) railroad and he followed in his footsteps taking a job with the BLE right after he graduated high school. This would become his career and one of his greatest passions – he loved the job, the people and lifestyle of being a “railroader. Though he was retired from the Chicago Central and Pacific Railroad, he loved sharing his over 40 years of railroading adventures with any who would listen. He even returned to Pennsylvania a few years ago for a reunion with his BLE buddies.