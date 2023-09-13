In the email Albers sent the city, she describes a heated conversation she had with Donchez Monday night.

Less than 24 hours after the city announced Donchez’s abrupt departure, the city followed up with more information Wednesday afternoon, publicly sharing an email from Sheila Albers, the mother of teenager John Albers, who was shot and killed by an Overland Park police officer in 2018.

Albers has been openly critical of Donchez for his handling of her son’s killing and how the department managed Clayton Jenison, the officer who killed John Albers, in the weeks and months after the incident.

Overland Park did not say if Donchez’s confrontation with Albers Monday was the reason for Donchez’s resignation. Additionally, the city will not share his resignation letter, Communications Manager Meg Ralph said.

“Overland Park continues to improve the quality and trust in its police service to the community and will continue moving forward,” the city’s statement Wednesday said, citing the department’s accreditation and the transparency website launched last year. “The City will continue to focus on delivering the highest quality services.”

Albers, in a text message statement to the Post said: “It is important for the community to continue to hold government accountable. Over the past year and a half, Overland Park has made strides in becoming more transparent and responsive to its citizens. Now it has the opportunity to elevate trust at the top of law enforcement by hiring a forward-thinking Chief of Police.

“Public safety has and will continue to be a hallmark of our community. I have trust in our current leadership that Overland Park will be an even stronger and healthier community in the years to come.”

The exchange in Albers’ words

By Albers’ account, Donchez’s resignation on Tuesday followed a heated exchange Monday evening between him and Albers.

In an email sent to Mayor Curt Skoog and City Manager Lori Luther (and shared publicly by the city Wednesday), Albers said she attended the Overland Park City Council meeting Monday.

At some point, Donchez came over to “engage” with her over the 30×30 Initiative, an effort to bring the Overland Park Police force up to 30% female by 2030.

The discussion grew tense after Donchez said “he wanted to have a dialogue,” according to Albers’ email.

Albers said she told Donchez that she “could not have a dialogue with someone who I do not believe in and do not trust.”

Albers said she mentioned several instances to Donchez when she felt he had been dishonest, including misleading public statements the police chief made in a televised news interview about the timing of Jenison’s departure from the police department.

“I pushed Donchez hard on the lies he told,” Albers’ email says. “His response was asking me if I have ever lied before.”

Albers then alleges that Donchez said, “I am sure you and Steve (Albers’ husband) tell everyone you were the best parents. I read the [Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team] report.”

Albers said she responded that her son had struggled with his mental health leading up to the shooting.

According to Albers, Donchez replied “And you left him in his time of need.”

“It is clear Donchez justifies the use of force because in his mind we failed as parents. Victim blaming at its best,” Albers’ email continues. “I said what needed to be said and he did not like it. He showed his true colors and I am glad I stood my ground.”

Read her full email below:

How’d we get here?

Several members of the public have accused Donchez of being dishonest in statements he made following John Albers’ killing, particularly in regards to the conditions under which Jenison left the department and a severance package he received.

The Albers family received $2.3 million after settling a wrongful death lawsuit in 2019.

The Department of Justice also investigated the shooting, but it did not find sufficient evidence that Jenison willfully violated John Albers constitutional rights.

In 2021, some members of the public called for Donchez’s removal from his post from a collection of Kansas City faith organizations. That group cited details in the department’s handling of John Albers’ killing and police treatment of protesters in 2020.

Donchez was also investigated by the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training but was allowed to keep his license to be a police officer after it was determined that he followed the law when filling out a “Notice of Termination or Status Change” document for Jenison.

What happens now?

Donchez will be eligible for “standard post-employment benefits,” according to a city statement.

The city was not specific about what benefits for which he’s eligible, but it can include, in general, compensation from accrued unused leave and some insurance benefits.

He will not receive a severance package following his separation from Overland Park, the city said.

In the meantime, Deputy Chief Simon Happer will serve as the interim police chief for Overland Park.

Leah Wankum contributed to this report.