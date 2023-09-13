  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Overland Park police chief had run-in with Sheila Albers night before resignation, email says

Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned.

File photo.

New details have emerged following Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez’s sudden resignation Tuesday night. 

Less than 24 hours after the city announced Donchez’s abrupt departure, the city followed up with more information Wednesday afternoon, publicly sharing an email from Sheila Albers, the mother of teenager John Albers, who was shot and killed by an Overland Park police officer in 2018.

In the email Albers sent the city, she describes a heated conversation she had with Donchez Monday night. 

