Martha M. Burge

July 11, 1932 — September 9, 2023

Leawood — Martha Mary (Enright) Burge, age 91, passed away peacefully at her home on September 9, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 am Saturday, September 16th at Church of the Nativity, 3800 W. 119th St., Leawood, KS followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in her honor at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Martha was born in Kansas City, Missouri on July 11, 1932, the daughter of Florence F. Doherty and Murt J. Enright. She attended St. Francis Grade School and high school at St. Teresa Academy.