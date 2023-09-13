Martha M. Burge

Martha was born in Kansas City, Missouri on July 11, 1932, the daughter of Florence F. Doherty and Murt J. Enright. She attended St. Francis Grade School and high school at St. Teresa Academy.

Leawood — Martha Mary (Enright) Burge, age 91, passed away peacefully at her home on September 9, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 am Saturday, September 16th at Church of the Nativity, 3800 W. 119th St., Leawood, KS followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in her honor at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Upon graduation she worked a number of years at Prudential Insurance Company in Kansas City before transferring to Chicago to help in the opening of the new home office. She worked on the executive floor and was responsible for training new employees in policy writing.

On June 11, 1955, at St. Francis Xavier Church she married John K. Burge and their marriage lasted for 68 years, becoming a mother, grand and great grandmother.

Martha will be remembered as a devout Catholic, a loving wife and mother. She always said she was 100 percent Irish. A compassionate nature and always looking for friendship with everyone she met. Many came to her for advice in decorating their homes since she had a gift in what went together and how it should be arranged.

Martha was an outstanding cook and liked to entertain and show off her new recipes to her family and friends. She had a large number of cookbooks and liked to read them and try them out on her family. She loved to share recipes with her friends and her extended family.

Upon her marriage at Christmas, it became a tradition to have her extended family in for Christmas dinner and to celebrate her brother’s, Jerry, birthday which was December 25.

She was deeply involved with Ladies of Charity, several times chairing fund-raising events. She also was active with Rockhurst and Sigma Chi Mothers Clubs. She volunteered for 38 years at St. Joseph Hospital in admitting. She was very active in her church at St. Thomas More and Church of the Nativity as a Eucharist Minister, Sacristan and greeter until her health prevented it.

Her favorite trips were to Ireland, Scotland and Hawaii going with family and friends. She visited all the islands in Hawaii several times with groups from Ireland with all Irish entertainment.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Bernard and Jerry and daughter Janet. She is survived by husband John, sons, John Jr (Donna), Timothy, Mathew (Erin), daughter Barbara Loseke and her son Kyle and great grandson Keaton.

She will be greatly missed because she was the standard bearer for the family saying always do what is right.