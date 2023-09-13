Karen Cosman 56, of Edgerton Kansas passed away at her home.

Karen was born on August 13, 1967 in Cheverly Maryland to Leith and Margret (Gunde) Cosman.

Karen was a Division Supervisor at Royal Metal Industries for 23 years.

Karen is survived by her loving husband of 23 years Darren Seute, Her daughter Brandy Tillery, Her Sons Jeffery Tillery and William Pilcher.