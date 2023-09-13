Karen Cosman 56, of Edgerton Kansas passed away at her home.
Karen was born on August 13, 1967 in Cheverly Maryland to Leith and Margret (Gunde) Cosman.
Karen was a Division Supervisor at Royal Metal Industries for 23 years.
Karen is survived by her loving husband of 23 years Darren Seute, Her daughter Brandy Tillery, Her Sons Jeffery Tillery and William Pilcher.
Her brother and sister-in-law Howard and Heather Cosman, 11 grandchildren Caden, Mason, Dakota, Drayvicc, Hunter, Ryder, Paisley, Lexi, Lacey, Kaylee, and Thomas, 2 nieces Hannah Burton and Halie Cosman.
She was preceded in death by her mother Margret Gunde.
Karen enjoyed crafts with her grandchildren, she loved going to the royals games. Karen enjoyed running 5k events for different charity events and cancer foundations with her family by her side. Karen loved an adventure no matter how small or big she accepted all challenges.
