  Kansas News Service  - Education

As more Kansas students miss school, districts look for ways to entice them back to class

Kansas classroom

Photo credit Christopher Sessums / flickr Creative Commons.

By Suzanne Perez

Three years after the pandemic sent most Kansas kids home to learn, schools have a vexing new challenge: getting them to come back to class.

Missing school has become a crisis statewide. More than one in four Kansas students were chronically absent during the 2021-22 school year, which means they missed at least 10% of instruction time. That figure nearly doubled over the previous two years.