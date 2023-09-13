  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: Help JCPRD protect our treasured prairie areas!

JCPRD’s prairie areas are great draw for photographers in the fall and spring, but be sure not to inadvertently or absentmindedly trample or pick flowers.

By David Markham

Autumn is a time when many park patrons are thinking about photos for holiday greetings and frequently select prairie areas of JCPRD parks as backdrops for family and individual portraits. While JCPRD appreciates patrons’ enjoyment of local prairie wildflowers, the agency needs the public’s help in preserving these rare living gems for everyone to enjoy and for the fragile ecosystems that depend on them.

Each fall as well as in the spring, prairie areas, especially in Shawnee Mission Park, see an influx of folks visiting these areas and who inadvertently or absentmindedly trample or pick flowers without realizing the significant damage that they’re doing.