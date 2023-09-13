Howard Newton Capps, 80, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away at his home on September 6, 2023. Howard was born in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of the late Pearlie Capps and Wilma Capps.

Howard was a loving father, cherished grandfather, and proud great-grandfather. As an avid sports fan, he always loved watching and rooting for his favorite sports teams on game day- the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs. He also loved spending time with his beloved cat companion, Mindy. Howard had a great sense of humor and never met a stranger.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Melanie Trawick of Columbus, GA (Bo), three grandchildren: Justin Trawick of Dallas, GA, Kyle Carter (Jeff) of Columbus, GA, Logan Trawick of Columbus, GA, and five great-grandchildren.