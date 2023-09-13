Nov. 13, 1939 – Sept. 10, 2023

George Schweiger passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023. Services will be Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 12800 W. 75th Street, Shawnee, KS. Visitation at 9:30 am with Funeral Mass beginning at 10:30 am. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery, 83rd and Quivira following the Mass.

George was a lifelong resident, a St. Joseph Alumni and a member of the Knights of Columbus.