  Juliana Garcia  - Westwood

Westwood commission gives reworked Rainbow office project OK over resident opposition

Westwood Rainbow Boulevard project.

The Westwood Planning Commission on Monday recommended the city council approve two rezoning requests and a preliminary development plan for Karbank Holdings LLC's Rainbow Boulevard proposal. Above, a rendering of the mixed-use project. Photo credit Perspective Architecture + Design.

Plans to replace a Westwood city park with a larger public park and a new office and retail project are moving forward.

After four hours Monday evening, the Westwood Planning Commission in a 7-2 vote recommended approval of a preliminary development plan and two rezoning requests connected to the mixed-use office, retail and park project Karbank Holdings LLC wants to build at 50th and Rainbow Boulevard.

For the second straight meeting, residents packed the city council chambers asking the planning commission to vote against the project because they don’t think it belongs on what they see as the city’s last remaining block of green space.

A little bit about me and my background:

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.