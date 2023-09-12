Gather Home and 200Main Vintage open new Showroom

We whole-heartedly agree with designer Jan Showers when she said “Every room needs a touch of black, just as it needs at least one antique piece”. With the opening of our new, permanent Showroom on Friday September 15th, we are primed and ready to help you find one-of-a-kind furniture and décor that will set your home apart from the mainstream and inspire conversation among your friends and family.

We are thrilled to partner with 200Main Vintage to bring both our collections together under one roof to provide a larger, more collaborative shopping experience. The Showroom is full of vintage and antique pieces including sofas, chairs, cocktail tables, rugs, lamps and so much more. We also have an insane amount of unique, smaller décor items, ready to style on a table or in a bookshelf!

The Showroom is open by appointment only and we will host open house hours one weekend a month, so stay tuned to our social media channels for news and happenings. We also like any excuse to hang out in the showroom, so we are happy to meet you any time during the week – just shoot us a message or give us a call!