  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Historic Strang Line Car Barn one step closer to being sold

The old Strang Line Car Barn in downtown Overland Park.

The old Strang Line Car Barn in downtown Overland Park. The building is for sale. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

The Overland Park Historical Society is one step closer to selling the historic Strang Car Barn property in downtown Overland Park. 

The stone building is considered a key structure in old Overland Park and an iconic part of the neighborhood’s streetscape, capping Santa Fe Drive at 79th Street. The historic society put it on the market this spring after the long-time furniture store in the space shuttered.

The Overland Park City Council on Monday voted 10-2 to release a restricted use covenant. The action formally removed a past agreement that required an historical display or exhibit on the property. 

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙

If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.

Here's a little about me and my background:

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.