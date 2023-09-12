Mayor Michelle Distler broke the tie when the city council voted 5-4 to approve rezoning and preliminary plans for the Harmony at Clear Creek rental project. Councilmembers Tony Gillette, Tammy Thomas, Mike Kemmling and Jacklynn Walters were in dissent.

A rental project of single-family homes and townhomes proposed along Silverheel Street near Kansas Highway 7 narrowly squeaked by the Shawnee City Council.

The developer said the project features “luxury” style living

The 40-acre project is planned as 188 resident units, including 97 single-family homes as well as 91 residential units spread across 20 attached townhome-style buildings.

It will also include amenities, such as a resort-style pool, two-level clubhouse with a fitness center and co-working spaces, pocket parks and walking trails.

David Craig, a representative with Material Capital Partners, the Charleston, South Carolina-based real estate development firm developing the project, said rent will be between $2,300 and $3,000 per month.

The project is aimed at “renters by choice”

Craig said the project is designed to give rental opportunities to aging millennials and adults not wanting to deal with responsibilities of home ownership.

“We also see adults that might be empty nesters and they’re looking to downsize and have the freedom that a rental gives them,” Craig said.

Craig also said the project fulfills a need in Shawnee that has not been filled.

“There’s apartments to rent in Shawnee, there’s homes to buy in Shawnee,” he said. ” But there’s no real homes to rent in Shawnee at this standard.”

Councilmembers and public push back against the project

Most of the criticism leveled from city council came from Gillette and Thomas, who brought up questions about adequate parking, roads for emergency vehicles, and traffic that would spill out to Silverheel and 64th streets.

During the public hearing, Shawnee resident Justin Walker said he viewed the project as detrimental to the area.

“This is a super high-density [project],” Walker said. “It may not show that on paper because of the total area of the site … The rentals are stacked on top of each other and not in harmony with the surrounding areas.”

Walker worried that the rental properties would stick out in the area and decrease the value of homes nearby.

Other councilmembers praised the project

While other councilmembers expressed concerns about traffic as a result of the project, they remained in support of it.

Councilmember Tony Gillette strongly opposed the project and asked the developer to reduce the number of units. His motion to remand it to the Shawnee Planning Commission failed for lack of votes.

Councilmember Kurt Knappen, who voted in support of the project, said it’s not normally something he would vote for. However, he was won over by the project because it mostly features single-family homes.

“I’ve historically voted against overly dense apartment complexes and things that were right on top of single family homes,” he said. “I’m very sensitive to that.”

Knappen also pointed out that the land had already been approved for the Creekside Ridge project in 2021, and since Material Capital Partners already owns the property, they could develop that plan if the current rezoning proposal failed.

“I hate the plan that I voted against two years ago, and it’s already approved to be built,” he said. “If we don’t approve this, the other one will go up.”

In comments about this project’s high rental rates, Knappen suggested that some renters are “low-end people” who wouldn’t be able to afford to move there. Councilmembers Jill Chalfie and Angela Stiens took issue with his comment in defense of renters in Shawnee.

Finally, Councilmember Eric Jenkins said he sees the density it would bring to the area as acceptable. He was in full support of it.

“It really doesn’t impact heavily on the neighboring properties,” he said, to some laughs from the audience. “I’m sure some people think it does. But having been on the planning commission for 21 years, I’ve seen a whole lot of proposals, and this one’s pretty good, guys.”

The next steps for the project

Doug Allmon, Shawnee’s community development director, said the developer will submit a final development plan and final plat to the Shawnee Planning Commission at a later date.

