  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Shawnee council narrowly approves residential project aimed at renters

Harmony at Clear Creek neighborhood

A rendering of what the Harmony at Clear Creek project.

A rental project of single-family homes and townhomes proposed along Silverheel Street near Kansas Highway 7 narrowly squeaked by the Shawnee City Council.

Mayor Michelle Distler broke the tie when the city council voted 5-4 to approve rezoning and preliminary plans for the Harmony at Clear Creek rental project. Councilmembers Tony Gillette, Tammy Thomas, Mike Kemmling and Jacklynn Walters were in dissent.

👋 Hi! I'm Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.