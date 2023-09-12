Salvador Manuel Porras, born on January 13, 1979 in Dallas, Texas, died.

Visitation will be held on September 12 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Cedar Crest Memorial Chapel, 32665 Lexington Ave, De Soto, KS. A Mass will be held on September 13 at 1:00 PM at All Saints Catholic Church, 811 Vermont Ave, Kansas City, KS, followed by a Graveside Service at 2:45 PM at DeSoto Cemetery, 34500 West 87th Street, De Soto, KS.

Salvador was employed at Engineered Air.