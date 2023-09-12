Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned Tuesday, according to a city statement. A reason for his departure was not publicly shared.
Donchez became Overland Park’s Police Chief in October 2014 after serving in the same role in Davenport, Iowa, for six years before that.
The city announced his resignation in a three-sentence email sent after 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.
