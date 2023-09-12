  Mike Frizzell  - Police

Police activity closes I-435 in Overland Park Tuesday afternoon

Police divert traffic from westbound I-435 at Quivira Road in Overland Park on Tuesday. Photo via KC Scout.

Overland Park Police had to close a portion of Interstate 435 due to a man in a mental health crisis late Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of Quivira Road at I-435 shortly after 4 p.m.

Officers and Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers diverted all traffic going in both directions on I-435 onto Quivira and also closed Quivira over the interstate.