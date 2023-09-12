Police activity closes I-435 in Overland Park Tuesday afternoon

Officers and Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers diverted all traffic going in both directions on I-435 onto Quivira and also closed Quivira over the interstate.

Police were called to the area of Quivira Road at I-435 shortly after 4 p.m.

Overland Park Police had to close a portion of Interstate 435 due to a man in a mental health crisis late Tuesday afternoon.

On live Kansas City Scout traffic cameras, a person could be seen standing atop a concrete support beam below the Quivira bridge about 20 feet above the interstate

Officer John Lacy, a spokesperson for Overland Park Police, said officers and mental health co-responders from the Overland Park Crisis Action Team were able to talk the man into climbing back onto the bridge.

Lacy said the man was not injured during the incident

Eastbound traffic backed up all the way to the Kansas Highway 10 interchange, while westbound traffic backed up to nearly Mission Road as a result of the closure.

All lanes reopened just before 5:15 p.m.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, 24/7 help is available by calling or texting 988 for the suicide and crisis lifeline or by calling the Johnson County Mental Health Crisis Line at 913-268-0156.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.