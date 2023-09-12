Overland Park will now require concrete streets on new neighborhood and collector streets. Photo via city of Overland Park website.
Starting at the end of this year, Overland Park will require some new streets to be built with concrete instead of the traditional asphalt mix.
The move is expected to cut down on the disturbance from regular street maintenance on these new roads and, overtime, reduce the city’s reliance on chip seal as a road resurfacing tool. Overland Park expects to eliminate about 220 lane miles from the future list of candidates for chip seal over the next 15 to 20 years.
On Monday, the Overland Park City Council unanimously accepted the city staff’s plan to begin paving all new residential and collector streets with concrete.
“We believe that concrete pavement is a feasible option. It is a sound engineering decision,” said Public Works Director Lorraine Basalo. “We also believe that the savings to the city with the maintenance is a very big difference.”
Concrete streets cost less to maintain
Currently, Overland Park requires asphalt for residential and collector streets. That costs about $300,000 for developers to build per lane mile and roughly $270,000 for the city to maintain over 50 years.
Up front, concrete streets cost about $400,000 for developers to build per lane mile. The city would then spend about $171, 000 maintaining it.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.
The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1