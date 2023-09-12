Know Your Rights: Suspect nursing home neglect? Here’s what to do

If you have an elderly or disabled loved one residing in a nursing home or assisted living facility nearby, the mere idea of them becoming a victim of nursing home abuse is truly terrifying. Regrettably, such instances of abuse do take place.
When the neglect, oversight, or deliberate actions of nursing home staff result in harm to the residents, both the victims and their families may have the right to seek financial compensation. The dedicated team of nursing home abuse lawyers at Foster Wallace is ready to assist you in ensuring that nursing homes are held responsible for any form of neglect or abuse.
Abuse or neglect at a nursing home can take many forms. It is important that you know what to look for if you suspect that the staff of your facility is being abusive or neglectful to you or your loved one.
How to identify nursing home abuse
There are different signs you can look for to determine if a loved one in a nursing home or long-term care facility is being intentionally abused. For example:
- Sudden or unexpected death
- Physical signs of abuse (bruising, bleeding, swelling, scratches)
- Resident claims abuse or expresses fear of particular staff members
- Resident claims they are being threatened
- Resident appears over-medicated or sedated (investigation of Missouri nursing homes revealed that 26% of nursing homes dispensed unnecessary drugs to sedate residents)
- Resident is missing personal items
How to identify nursing home neglect
Signs of neglect of a nursing home resident may include:
- Evidence of under staffing
- Evidence of bedsores (bedsores result from an immobile resident being left in a bed or wheelchair for extended periods of time without being repositioned)
- Resident is dirty, malodorous, or is left in soiled clothes or bed linens
- Resident is malnourished
- Resident is left unattended for an extended period of time
What to do if you suspect nursing home neglect or abuse
If you suspect that a loved one is being intentionally abused or neglected, you should contact local law enforcement, who will investigate and pursue any possible crimes perpetrated against your loved one.
In addition, if you suspect abuse or neglect, you should call a nursing home abuse and neglect lawyer, like those at Foster Wallace. We will intervene and ensure that your loved one is removed from any abusive situation and receives the appropriate care that they need and have a right to receive.
Has a loved one experienced nursing home abuse or neglect in KC?
If you or a loved one has experienced nursing home neglect in Kansas City you should speak with an experienced nursing home neglect attorney as soon as possible. Contact us online or call our Kansas City office directly at 816.439.8665 to schedule your free consultation.
