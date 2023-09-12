Know Your Rights: Suspect nursing home neglect? Here’s what to do

If you have an elderly or disabled loved one residing in a nursing home or assisted living facility nearby, the mere idea of them becoming a victim of nursing home abuse is truly terrifying. Regrettably, such instances of abuse do take place.

When the neglect, oversight, or deliberate actions of nursing home staff result in harm to the residents, both the victims and their families may have the right to seek financial compensation. The dedicated team of nursing home abuse lawyers at Foster Wallace is ready to assist you in ensuring that nursing homes are held responsible for any form of neglect or abuse.

Abuse or neglect at a nursing home can take many forms. It is important that you know what to look for if you suspect that the staff of your facility is being abusive or neglectful to you or your loved one.