Ever wonder what happens in a library after it closes?

Johnson County children have a chance to find out in a series of upcoming “Toys Night Out” events.

Here’s how it works: kids can drop off their favorite toy, like a stuffed animal or action figure, and library staff will share pictures of the toy’s overnight adventures when the kids come back the next day to pick them up.

Children will also get a list of books and library materials their toy picked out just for them.

In addition, participants will each get one voucher for free admission to Kansas City’s National Museum of Toys and Miniatures.

The first “Toys Night Out” event is Tuesday night at the Lenexa City Center branch.

Other “Toys Night Out” events for the rest of this year include:

Friday, Sept. 29 (Antioch): drop off between 3-6 p.m., pick up Sept. 30 between 10-11 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5 (Monticello): drop off between 3-5 p.m., pick up Oct. 6 between 3-5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5 (De Soto): drop off between 3-5 p.m., pick up Oct. 6 between 3-5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 (Gardner): drop off between 3-5 p.m., pick up Oct. 7 between 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24 (Cedar Roe): drop off between 3-5 p.m., pick up Oct. 25 between 3-5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1 (Blue Valley): drop off between 3:30-5:30 p.m., pick up Dec. 2 between 9:30-11 a.m.

🗓 Public meetings and events Tuesday

Prairie Village Diversity Committee, 4 p.m. [View agenda]

Rolling Magic Skate Park (Lenexa) grand opening, 5:30 p.m. [More info]

🚀 Post’s top Monday stories

📰 Other local news

Lenexa-based Hostess Brands bought out. The snack food company that sells iconic brands like Twinkies and DingDongs is being acquired by J.M. Smucker Co. for $5.6 billion. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

JoCo school districts fear Evergy rate hikes. The Shawnee Mission, Blue Valley and De Soto school districts are among those lobbying against the utility’s proposed rate hikes, arguing the increased cost will take away from classroom instruction. [ Kansas City Star ]

Johnson County government marks 166th anniversary of first meeting. The first organized meeting of a county government, then known as a “county tribunal,” took place on Sept. 7, 1857, in Gum Springs, which was then the county seat. [ JoCoGov.org ]

📸 A thousand words



Members of the Overland Park Fire and Police forces were on hand Monday morning to mark the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Overland Park’s 9/11 Memorial on Hemlock Street features a 2.5-ton beam from the World Trade Center site in New York City. Photo via Twitter/@OPPD_Chief.