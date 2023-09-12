  A message from Fountain Mortgage  - Sponsored posts

Homebody Finance: Don’t be scared of the rate!

By Charity Ohlund

Don’t fear mortgages today!!

Lately it seems like everyone is discussing why they’re NOT going to buy a house because of increased interest rates. And yes, they are higher now, but talk to some of those baby boomers out there and you’ll see what “high” interest rates really look like! In October of 1981, an interest rate on a 30-year fixed rate home loan was a whopping 18.6%. Did that make you shudder a bit? Us too!

Wait? Why, though?

As a seasoned mortgage professional who has been watching the current rates unfold for months now, I hear lots of talk about waiting. Waiting? Wait for what? Sellers are often having to put houses on the market for the appraised value now and having to help pay some buyer closing costs. It’s no longer a pure seller’s market like the pandemic era, and sellers are no longer seeing the insane demand for their house they were seeing just months ago. It isn’t the same buyer’s race with a group in the driveway waiting to go in, another spending two minutes inside the home, and a third touring the backyard simultaneously. Buyers used to be concerned that others would grab a house out from beneath them, so they would pay above asking, sometimes to the tune of double-digits over. Now, buyers are agreeing to listing prices and asking for seller credits to pay for discount points on products such as this popular Buydown product.