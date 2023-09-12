David M. Beseau

Sept. 4, 1942 – Sept. 10, 2023

David Michael Beseau, 81, Shawnee, KS, passed away Sunday, September 10.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. with the Rosary prayed at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13, at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Lenexa, KS. The Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS.