William “Bill” E. Scott

William “Bill” Scott, 93, of Overland Park passed away peacefully at home on September 9, 2023.

A Catholic Mass will be held on Friday, September 15th at 10:00 at Church of the Ascension Catholic Church, 9510 W 127th St, Overland Park, KS 66213. Visitation will be held prior to the Mass from 9:00-10:00AM. A short luncheon will immediately follow the Mass at Ascension. Those who wish, may join the family as they process from the church to the burial at 1:00pm. This will be located at Johnson County Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf, Overland Park, KS.

Bill was a member of Ascension Catholic Church. He served in the Air Force and worked for AT&T for 35 years. Bill loved playing bridge and attained the designation of a life master bridge Bill is survived by sister, Betty Pakenham, daughter, Nancy Driscoll, grandchildren, Bryan, Ian and Aubrey, and four great-grandsons.