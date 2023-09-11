Updates from Johnson County Community College: Training the next class of health information technology professionals

Whether a student is starting their education journey or wanting to make a job change, JCCC’s Health Information Systems program prepares them for a variety of career opportunities in this high-demand industry.

Health information technology is one of the fastest-growing industries in the country, and the demand for skilled employees continues to increase. In short, health IT professionals play a major role when it comes to data, processes, technology and patient care so that doctors and nurses can do their jobs more efficiently.

To excel as a health information systems professional, students must be proficient problem solvers, highly motivated and have a passion for helping others. When combining these qualities with JCCC’s in-depth curriculum, students graduate with the necessary technical and soft skills that stand out to employers.

Within this program, students have two educational paths to choose from depending on their career goals. After earning an Associate of Science degree with an Emphasis in Health Information Systems from JCCC, graduates can immediately join the workforce in hospital systems, clinics, provider practices, software vendors, consultants or medical device companies. Or after graduating, students can transfer to a four-year program at one of JCCC’s transfer partner universities.

Additionally, students can pursue a Health Information Systems Specialist Certificate for added credentials. With this certificate, graduates receive the necessary skills to provide user support and design and deliver training programs to employees in clinical and public health settings.

No matter their career track, students graduate from the JCCC Health Information Systems program with the knowledge needed to land a lucrative job within the growing healthcare IT industry.

JCCC is a great place to study health information systems

With extensive resources, financial aid options and transfer opportunities, JCCC is the ideal place for students to learn about health information technology.

Throughout their coursework, students train in simulated environments developed by Cerner, the nation’s leader in health information and electronic health records (EHR) technology. Cerner’s products are used at more than 27,000 facilities around the world, giving JCCC students valuable exposure to cutting edge technology.

Additionally, JCCC is an approved educational partner of the Healthcare Information Management Systems Society (HIMSS), the largest health IT organization in the world. Through HIMSS, JCCC students have access to exclusive training and education resources.

A notable bonus is that qualified students in JCCC’s Health Information Systems program can have their tuition, books and other course-related materials paid for through the Kansas Promise Scholarship. This “full-ride” scholarship provides eligible Kansas students a direct path to high-demand, high-value jobs.

After graduating from JCCC, students who want to complete a four-year program can easily transfer to the University of Kansas’ Healthcare Information Management program or Ottawa University’s clinical and non-clinical bachelor’s degree programs in Health Care Management. JCCC’s academic counselors are available to work with students on their transfer options.

Take the next step

Learn more about JCCC’s Health Information Systems program and the exciting opportunities that await. Our steps to enroll are quick and easy, and there’s no fee to apply!