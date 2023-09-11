  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Training the next class of health information technology professionals

With state-of-the-art student resources, financial aid options and transfer opportunities, there are many benefits to choosing to study health information systems at JCCC.

Health information technology is one of the fastest-growing industries in the country, and the demand for skilled employees continues to increase. In short, health IT professionals play a major role when it comes to data, processes, technology and patient care so that doctors and nurses can do their jobs more efficiently.

Whether a student is starting their education journey or wanting to make a job change, JCCC’s Health Information Systems program prepares them for a variety of career opportunities in this high-demand industry.

Guiding students down valuable career paths