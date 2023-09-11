  Andrew Gaug  - Lenexa

Lenexa unveils newly rebuilt Rolling Magic Skate Park

A skate performs a trick at Rolling Magic Skate Park

A skater performs a trick at Rolling Magic Skate Park. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

After years of planning, a new skate park in Lenexa is ready to roll out.

Located at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in Lenexa, Rolling Magic Skate Park will have its grand opening at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

