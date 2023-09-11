After years of planning, a new skate park in Lenexa is ready to roll out.
Located at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in Lenexa, Rolling Magic Skate Park will have its grand opening at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Bring a bike or your favorite pair of skates to the opening
- The grand opening event is free and open to the public.
- A short dedication takes place at 5:30 p.m., followed by exciting demonstrations from skilled riders and skaters.
- For the grand opening, the city encourages people to bring their wheels to try out the new park. Attendees can also enjoy food trucks and giveaways.
The skate park is meant for everyone
- While it’s called a skate park, Lenexa Parks & Recreation welcomes all rollers, including skateboards, bicycles, scooters, wheelchairs and inline skates.
- The park features a low-speed technical zone for beginners, an advanced section with a flow bowl, pipes, rails, banks and stairs and a shaded spectator area for onlookers.
- In order to make sure the park satisfied riders of all types, Lenexa Parks & Recreation staff made sure their feedback was heard.
- “We set up a very robust public engagement process,” said Logan Wagler, parks and recreation director. “Hundreds of people got involved. We had two of the best public engagement meetings I’ve ever been a part of.”
The city’s previous skate park on site was worn and out of date
- Built in 2001, the city’s previous skate park was popular and groundbreaking for the area. As time went on, it was in need of an upgrade.
- “If you can imagine, the construction techniques have evolved a lot,” Wagler said. “[The previous skate park] was pretty rough. There’s some things in that park were not very usable.”
- The city moved the location of the skate park closer to the eastern edge of the park allowing for safer, more convenient parking, sidewalk improvements and connection to its bike trails.
The park’s name is a tribute to an old Lenexa business
- The name Rolling Magic alludes to a 1970s-era privately run skate park that’s long since closed.
- It was located near 95th Street and Interstate 35 and is now the site of a vacant lot.
- “When we did a community engagement meeting, people were like ‘That was the bomb back in the ’70s and you totally got to do something like that again,” said Denise Rendina, communications director for the City of Lenexa.
