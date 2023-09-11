  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village’s property tax rate stays flat for 2024, expenses up 13%

The city of Prairie Village adopted a 2024 budget on Tuesday. Above, a Prairie Village home. Photo credit Kylie Graham.

The city of Prairie Village is keeping its property tax rate flat in 2024, but with home values increasing, that still means higher taxes for the average homeowner.

The Prairie Village City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 5, voted 11-0 to approve the 2024 budget.

The city’s budget holds the mill levy rate steady from the 2023 rate at 18.309, with revenues that increase by less than 3% and expenses that increase by about 13%.

