Reconstruction of a large stretch of Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park will impact drivers’ commutes for the next year.

Work recently kicked off on the months-long effort to make safety enhancements along this key corridor.

The project will impact Metcalf Avenue from 91st to 99th streets

The street will receive an asphalt replacement and new curbs and gutters.

The city will also raise the medians and give them new landscaping and irrigation. Additionally, the city will bury overhead power lines.

Metcalf Avenue will also get new traffic signals and streetlights.

The project will take more than a year

The city began initial work at the site toward the end of this summer.

The project is estimated to wrap up by November 2024.

Several left turn lanes will close for asphalt paving

The inside lanes on both sides of the street have been closed since mid-July, and they will remain closed until mid-November 2024.