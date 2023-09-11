Jackie M. Pearson passed away at home unexpectedly on Friday, September 1, 2023. He was born November 14, 1953, to Joseph D. and Genevieve Pearson. He leaves behind one brother, Gary Pearson, and Gary’s partner of 30 years Vernon Murphy of Mission, Kansas.

Jackie is also survived by three maternal cousins, Kay Baum (Gossard) of Neosho, Missouri, Kathe Schneider (Gossard) of Houston, Texas, and Terry Gossard of Altamont, Kansas.

He attended Labette County High School in Altamont, Kansas, Labette County Junior College in Parsons, Kansas, and one year of college at Pittsburg State University, Pittsburg, Kansas.

He was employed for many years as a mental health technician at Parsons State Hospital, Osawatomie State Hospital, and Rainbow Mental Health. He also was a department manager of various departments at Wal-Mart in Olathe, Kansas.