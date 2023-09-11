Golden & Pine, a popular Prairie Village furniture store, expects to close its doors soon after nearly a decade in business.

Stephanie Agne, the owner, said the store will stay open as long as there’s still merchandise to sell. As of Friday afternoon, those items were dwindling down.

“We had thought end of the month, but everything has gone so fast in the first few days that I’m not sure we’ll make it that long,” Agne told the Post.